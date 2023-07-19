Taylor Swift Fans Have The Internet Divided After They Started A Singalong On A Delayed Flight

A flight that was travelling from Denver to Salt Lake City was delayed on the tarmac for hours, which prompted some Swifties to kill some time by starting a singalong to 'Love Story'.

The video posted on TikTok by Hannah Hazlett was captioned, "Delayed flight full of Swifties to SLC (Salt Lake City) on the way back from Denver." It has garnered over 1.7 million views.

Swifties rushed to the comments to applaud the impromptu singing.

"This would make my flying anxiety disappear," one person wrote.

"The way I would've started to give everyone friendship bracelets," another said.

"Wait is this real? Because HELLO, THIS IS AMAZING," another added.

"A core memory for these people."

But others were not a fan, with some describing it as their "literal hell".

Being stuck on a plane and the passengers start singing Taylor Swift sounds like my literal hell. — stiggy. (@aubri_bridoee) July 17, 2023

"On behalf of the Taylor Swift fan base, I am so sorry this is just too much. I am cringing so bad ON A PUBLIC PLANE?!???" another tweeted.

"Imagine the random guys on a business trip," someone said. And honestly, that would be quite funny because I'm sure they would be thinking, 'What did I sign up for? Where am I going?'.

Hazlett revealed in the comments that the flight attendants had noticed everyone was wearing merch and decided to start playing music.

"We were delayed for hours and haven't taken off yet, so the flight attendants noticed everyone in their merch and started playing music." Wholesome, five-star service.