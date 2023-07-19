The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Fans Have The Internet Divided After They Started A Singalong On A Delayed Flight

Taylor Swift Fans Have The Internet Divided After They Started A Singalong On A Delayed Flight

Swifties have left the internet divided after a video of a Taylor Swift singalong on a delayed flight went viral.

A flight that was travelling from Denver to Salt Lake City was delayed on the tarmac for hours, which prompted some Swifties to kill some time by starting a singalong to 'Love Story'.

The video posted on TikTok by Hannah Hazlett was captioned, "Delayed flight full of Swifties to SLC (Salt Lake City) on the way back from Denver." It has garnered over 1.7 million views.

@han._.haz @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift @Southwest Airlines ♬ original sound - hannah hazlett

Swifties rushed to the comments to applaud the impromptu singing.

"This would make my flying anxiety disappear," one person wrote.

"The way I would've started to give everyone friendship bracelets," another said.

"Wait is this real? Because HELLO, THIS IS AMAZING," another added.

"A core memory for these people."

But others were not a fan, with some describing it as their "literal hell".

"On behalf of the Taylor Swift fan base, I am so sorry this is just too much. I am cringing so bad ON A PUBLIC PLANE?!???" another tweeted.

"Imagine the random guys on a business trip," someone said. And honestly, that would be quite funny because I'm sure they would be thinking, 'What did I sign up for? Where am I going?'.

Hazlett revealed in the comments that the flight attendants had noticed everyone was wearing merch and decided to start playing music.

"We were delayed for hours and haven't taken off yet, so the flight attendants noticed everyone in their merch and started playing music." Wholesome, five-star service.

McDonald’s Reveals New Dipping Sauces To Celebrate FIFA Women’s World Cup
NEXT STORY

McDonald’s Reveals New Dipping Sauces To Celebrate FIFA Women’s World Cup

Advertisement

Related Articles

McDonald’s Reveals New Dipping Sauces To Celebrate FIFA Women’s World Cup

McDonald’s Reveals New Dipping Sauces To Celebrate FIFA Women’s World Cup

McDonald’s has revealed that four new dipping sauces will bring Chicken McNuggets to “a whole new level” to mark the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Victoria Could Be Hit With $1 Billion In Compensation For Cancelling The 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria Could Be Hit With $1 Billion In Compensation For Cancelling The 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews may have cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the state due to costs, but taxpayers may still be hit with a compensation fee of $1 billion.
‘Barbenheimer’ Blockbuster Weekend Could See Box Office Sales Hit $150 Million In The U.S.

‘Barbenheimer’ Blockbuster Weekend Could See Box Office Sales Hit $150 Million In The U.S.

We’re about to hit one of the biggest weekends in cinema’s recent history, with the opening of both Barbie and Oppenheimer.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid Arrested In The Caribbean On Drug Charges

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Arrested In The Caribbean On Drug Charges

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released from jail after she was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after flying to the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.
Las Vegas Police Search Home Over 1996 Killing Of Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas Police Search Home Over 1996 Killing Of Tupac Shakur

Nevada police have searched a house outside of Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur.