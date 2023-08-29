The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Swifties all over the country who missed out on highly sought-after tickets to the Era’s tour will have a second chance at seeing the sold-out show when resale opens on Ticketek Marketplace.

Ticketek’s fan-to-fan resale site offers a safe and reliable way for sellers and buyers to avoid getting scammed, with a sales price cap of 10 per cent above the original amount to prevent scalping. 

Each exchanged ticket is reissued in the name of the new owner, and the original barcode is cancelled, with a new barcode issued closer to the show date.

Die-hard fans hoping to score tickets on the resale site were left disappointed after the Ticketek resale event set for Monday, September 4th, was delayed, without any confirmation of a new date.

The Ticketek website stated:

 “Please note that the commencement date for Ticketek Resale has been rescheduled with a new date to be advised.”

“Fans will be provided ample opportunity to list tickets ahead of the tour.”

The music superstar is bringing her Era’s tour to Australia in 2024, with three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney, all of which sold out in a matter of hours. 

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis
NEXT STORY

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Communities in Queensland have said they’re living in fear as the debate over youth crime heats up in the ‘Sunshine State’.
Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal politicians are set to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly a decade, with every public office to receive a 4 per cent increase.
Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem saw one rendition of his hit song performed by U.S Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and thought, “Absolutely not.”
Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.
Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Aussie moon-gazers are in for a treat this month as there will be a rare blue supermoon on 31 August.