Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Ticketek’s fan-to-fan resale site offers a safe and reliable way for sellers and buyers to avoid getting scammed, with a sales price cap of 10 per cent above the original amount to prevent scalping.

Each exchanged ticket is reissued in the name of the new owner, and the original barcode is cancelled, with a new barcode issued closer to the show date.

Die-hard fans hoping to score tickets on the resale site were left disappointed after the Ticketek resale event set for Monday, September 4th, was delayed, without any confirmation of a new date.

The Ticketek website stated:

“Please note that the commencement date for Ticketek Resale has been rescheduled with a new date to be advised.”

“Fans will be provided ample opportunity to list tickets ahead of the tour.”

The music superstar is bringing her Era’s tour to Australia in 2024, with three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney, all of which sold out in a matter of hours.