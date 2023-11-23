Taylor Swift Fans Get Ready, Ticketek's Resale Platform Launches Tomorrow

The ticket retailer is hoping to get ahead of ticket scalpers by having an official and monitored platform for fans to buy and sell their tickets.

The Ticketek marketplace is not just for Taylor Swift but for all events sold through the Ticketek website.

Ticketholders who wish to sell their tickets can list them on the website.

They can only be sold at a price 10 percent higher than they were purchased to eliminate scalpers trying to cash in on desperate fans.

Fans who are hoping to get their hands on tickets but missed out, will have the opportunity to purchase them.

But there's no guarantee there'll be any tickets, as it just depends on how many people are looking to resell, and how many people are on the platform looking to purchase at that very moment.

Because the tickets are recognised by Ticketek, they will be transferred across accounts, also eliminating the worry that you've been scammed.

Ticketek is cracking down on scalpers by warning that tickets resold elsewhere "may result in all your orders and tickets cancelled without notice to you and your ticket price refunded."