Taylor Swift Fans Flying To Europe For Cheaper Eras Tour Tickets

The mega popstar is set to kick off her 18-city Europe leg of the record-setting tour in Paris.

The Parisian venue has said that 20 perc ent of the tickets sold were to American fans. Swift’s Stockholm leg is expecting about 10,000 Americans to attend the show.

Expedia spokesperson Melanie Fish explained that Europe has tighter restrictions on ticket fees and resales, meaning that it works out cheaper for some fans to do a return trip to Europe and see their idol overseas than to see her in their own country.

"They said, 'Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favourite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room," Fish said, according to Associated Press (AP).

Jennifer Warren lives in St Catharines, Ontario, told AP that she and her 11-year-old son had no luck buying tickets to Swift’s U.S. leg.

That’s when she and her husband decided to plan a European holiday to wherever they managed to get tickets, which happened to be in Hamburg, Germany.

"You get out, you get to see the world, and you get to see your favourite artist or performer at the same time, so there are a lot of wins to it," said Warren.

She added that three VIP tickets close to the stage cost CA$646 (AU$715) each. A steal compared to “absolute nosebleed seats” in Toronto which are going for CA$2,194 (AU$2,430) on resale sites like Viagogo.