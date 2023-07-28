Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity Similar To An Earthquake During Her Seattle Shows

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who works as a geology professor at Western Washington University, told CNN that she noticed that an Earthquake Facebook group that she moderates had been posting about the seismic activity, now dubbed the “Swift Quake”, during Swift’s concerts at Lumen Field.

She found that on both nights the ‘Bad Blood’ singer performed, fans created identical seismic activity on both nights.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she said, adding, “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

The 2.3 magnitude activity from the performances was similar to that of the moment Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after a touchdown from Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. The difference between the “Swift Quake” and “Beast Quake” was only 0.3.

Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that the main difference between the two quakes was the duration of the shaking.

“Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple of seconds, but eventually, it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behaviour. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

“What I love is to be able to share that this is science; it doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

In an Instagram post, the Cruel Summer singer said that performing in Seattle was “genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever.”

“Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”