Taylor Swift Fans Are Experiencing “Post-Concert Amnesia” Because They Are Too Excited

The Eras Tour should be a night to remember for Swifties around the world. However, some fans aren’t remembering the concert ‘All Too Well’.

It’s a night many fans will never forget, but some Swifties have claimed to have experienced amnesia after attending an Eras Tour concert.

Jenna Tocatlian from New York recently experienced this phenomenon, claiming she couldn’t remember a thing from the show.

“Post-concert amnesia is real,” she told Time.

“If I didn’t have the 5-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.”

According to Ewan McNay, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the State University of New York, this isn’t just happening to Swifties.

“This is not a concert-specific phenomenon—it can happen any time you’re in a highly emotional state,” he said.

“If you’re slightly on edge, with a little bit of excitement, you’ll actually remember better.

“But too much excitement pushes you over the edge in terms of memory formation, and you’re unable to make memories.”

