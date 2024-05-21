The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

Qantas and Virgin have Taylor Swift to thank for a record February for demand and revenue.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest report shows the airlines were boosted by “major event-driven demand” in February.

For Qantas, it meant an extra 67 flights to provide about 11,000 extra seats to Sydney and Melbourne, to get fans to Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows on The Eras Tour. Virgin also added to its capacity to keep up with demand.

The WWE event in Perth also contributed to higher numbers heading to the West Coast, according to the report.

The domestic passenger numbers for February are the first time they’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The report found that demand had meant airfares were generally down on 2023 prices in other months.

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes
NEXT STORY

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

Advertisement

Related Articles

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

Arrest warrants could soon be issued for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders - all accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
ChatGP AI Voice Suspended Because It Sounds Too Much Like Scarlett Johansson

ChatGP AI Voice Suspended Because It Sounds Too Much Like Scarlett Johansson

Of all the science fiction films that have tried to predict the future, 'Her' got a lot of things right.
Chet Hanks’ Hilarious Attempt To Get Dad Tom Hanks To Understand Ongoing Rap Feud

Chet Hanks’ Hilarious Attempt To Get Dad Tom Hanks To Understand Ongoing Rap Feud

Chet Hanks shared a hilarious text message exchange between him and his father Tom Hanks after the Oscar-winning actor was trying to wrap his head around the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
Bluey’s World Attraction To Open In Brisbane

Bluey’s World Attraction To Open In Brisbane

Brisbane will be home to a Bluey’s World Attraction this November.
Flavor Flav Is The Official Hype-Man For The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team

Flavor Flav Is The Official Hype-Man For The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team

Water polo teams from around the world are preparing to represent their country in the Paris Olympics in just a few months, but none are as lucky as the US women's water polo team, who have Flavor Flav cheering them on.