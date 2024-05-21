Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest report shows the airlines were boosted by “major event-driven demand” in February.

For Qantas, it meant an extra 67 flights to provide about 11,000 extra seats to Sydney and Melbourne, to get fans to Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows on The Eras Tour. Virgin also added to its capacity to keep up with demand.

The WWE event in Perth also contributed to higher numbers heading to the West Coast, according to the report.

The domestic passenger numbers for February are the first time they’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The report found that demand had meant airfares were generally down on 2023 prices in other months.