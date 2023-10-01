Taylor Swift Dating Rumours Cause 400% Spike In Travis Kelce Jersey Sales

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a Fanatics spokesperson told the Associated Press.

The popstar sent fans into a frenzy when she was spotted watching the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, taking in the game from a suite with the NFL star’s mother and leaving the stadium with Kelce afterwards.

Not only did sales of Kelce’s No. 87 jersey skyrocket, television ratings also soared with 24.3 million viewers tuned to catch a glimpse of Swift cheering on the Chiefs, making the game the second-most watched game of the NFL season.

This isn’t the first time Swift has been credited with boosting the economy, with the North American leg of her world wide Eras tour credited with boosting tourism and travel industries in cities across the country.