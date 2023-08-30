Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With 100 Million Monthly Listeners

Taylor Swift’s incredible 2023 has continued to get better after Spotify announced the superstar had broken yet another huge record.

Swift has become the first female artist on Spotify to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

Spotify announced the milestone on X, formerly Twitter, describing the achievement as ‘queen behaviour’.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

The record was reached just two days before the month’s end.

With Swift’s ongoing Eras tour projected to earn over $1.5 billion, it’s been a big few months for Taylor.

Ticketmaster revealed 3.5 million people had registered for a chance to snare an Eras ticket.

This is the most people they’ve ever had register for a tour in history.

Swift is currently occupying the No.1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for a record-extending 78th week.

The megastar is coming to Australia in February 2024, with her worldwide Eras tour coming to an end in August 2024.