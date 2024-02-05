Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Album Of The Year Record

Here’s what went down at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Let's start with the outfits that hit hardest before we get to who’s got the greatest hits.

Miley Cyrus was so intent on reeling in an award she rocked up in a fishing net, and Chrissy Teigen took a new take on “floral”.

You could say headgear was all the rage this year, but not to be outdone, Caroline Polacheck came as a literal heart attack.

Dua Lipa rocked up looking like a disco ball, and Taylor… well, we wouldn’t dare critique a queen.

But now to the actual music bit.

Homegrown talent did us proud with pop princess Kylie beating out fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for the first-ever Best Pop Dance Recording Award for Padam Padam.

Miley Cyrus can now indeed buy herself ‘Flowers’ with her self-love anthem, claiming Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

Joni Mitchell might be 80, but her first Grammy performance ever did not disappoint.

And Billie Eilish took the stage with her Barbie movie tear-jerker, and it claimed Song of the Year.

The shindig wasn’t without its share of drama, as Jay Z called out the ceremony for snubbing Beyonce, and rapper Killer Mike was arrested after cleaning up three awards - probably not the celebration he had in mind!

But the headlines of the night belonged to Taylor Swift, who not only announced a brand new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’, she also made history by becoming the first artist to win four Album of the Year awards.

Truly the era of Taylor Swift.