Taylor Swift Announces Five Aussie Shows In Sydney And Melbourne

Taylor Swift has announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The multi-award winning singer, 33, has been performing hit tracks from her back catalogue to sold-out stadiums filled with adoring fans across the United States since March.

On Tuesday she tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

"Excuse me Hi I have something to say," Swift wrote.

"I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

She added that more information about the dates could be found on her website.

The Australian leg of the tour will start next year in Melbourne on February 16 and 17 at the MCG before she heads to Sydney's Accor Stadium for February 23, 24 and 25.

The international tour dates will kick off in Mexico on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City.

Swift will then move to Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal and Spain throughout the end of 2023 and start of 2024 before she gets to the United Kingdom.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

For her US dates she is revolving a number of artists to open for her including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, beabadoobee, girl in red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day.

