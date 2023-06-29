The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Adds Two More Shows To Her Australian Tour, All Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Taylor Swift Adds Two More Shows To Her Australian Tour, All Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Taylor Swift appears to have found some blank space in her concert schedule, announcing she's added two more shows to the Australian leg of her highly anticipated The Eras Tour. 

Swifties desperate to get their hands on tickets to shows in Melbourne and Sydney will get another chance this Friday when more go on sale following unprecedented demand.

The Grammy award-winning star will become the first artist since Madonna to perform three consecutive concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when she takes the stage in February next year, and the first ever to play a fourth straight show at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

It follows an overwhelming response to pre-sale tickets for the initial three Sydney concerts, which sold out at 2pm on Wednesday.

Pre-sale seats for the two Melbourne shows were gone just after 4pm, a Ticketek spokesman confirmed.

Unprecedented demand led Victoria to declare Swift's concerts major events on Tuesday in an effort to limit ticket scalping, a move quickly followed in NSW.

Victorian Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos confirmed tickets bought and resold before the declaration are not covered by the state's anti-scalping rules.

Swift announced last week she was bringing her tour to Australia, but Mr Dimopoulos insisted the Victorian government had acted quickly to guard against ticket gouging and had to follow a process.

"We worked with the promoter, so Frontier in this case, and to be honest we did it as soon as they asked," he told 3AW on Wednesday.

Tickets range from $79 to $379 and are available from Friday.

Former NSW Premier Glady's Berejiklian 'Engaged In Serious Corrupt Conduct'
NEXT STORY

Former NSW Premier Glady's Berejiklian 'Engaged In Serious Corrupt Conduct'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Former NSW Premier Glady's Berejiklian 'Engaged In Serious Corrupt Conduct'

Former NSW Premier Glady's Berejiklian 'Engaged In Serious Corrupt Conduct'

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian acted corruptly while in a five-year relationship with a disgraced Liberal MP, the NSW corruption watchdog has found.
Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.
Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.
Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.