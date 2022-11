Twilight star Taylor Lautner married his long-term partner Taylor Dome, a nurse, at a Californian winery.

Taylor Dome shared photos on her Instagram of the wedding day.

However, it has now been announced that Dome has taken her husband’s surname after officiating their marriage, with the couple now sharing the exact same name.

We’re sure that’s not going to get confusing at all, but congrats to the happy couple!