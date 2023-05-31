Tattoo Optical Illusion Leaves People Scratching Their Heads

A skilled tattoo artist has left social media in mass confusion after sharing a client's optical illusion head tattoo.

Posting the now-viral design to Instagram, Matt Pehrson created a design that makes it seem like there is a massive hole in his client's head.

The tattoo went viral a few years ago; however, it has once again gained traction after it was reshared online.

"Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today…," Matt said in his original post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Pehrson (@mattpehrsontattoos)

Many in the post's comments were left in awe at the design.

"So damn awesome," one user wrote.

"Forced perspective is hard enough on a canvas, never mind a human head! DUDE. You should get an award for this!" said another.

A third wrote: "Literally looks like he has a hole in the back of his head holy s***, good job."

Image: Instagram @mattpehrsontattoos