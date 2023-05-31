Tattoo Optical Illusion Leaves People Scratching Their Heads

A skilled tattoo artist has left social media in mass confusion after sharing a client's optical illusion head tattoo.
Posting the now-viral design to Instagram, Matt Pehrson created a design that makes it seem like there is a massive hole in his client's head.
The tattoo went viral a few years ago; however, it has once again gained traction after it was reshared online.
"Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today…," Matt said in his original post.
Many in the post's comments were left in awe at the design.
"So damn awesome," one user wrote.
"Forced perspective is hard enough on a canvas, never mind a human head! DUDE. You should get an award for this!" said another.
A third wrote: "Literally looks like he has a hole in the back of his head holy s***, good job."
Image: Instagram @mattpehrsontattoos