Tassie Pub Posts Job Ad Asking For ‘Alcoholics’ And Anyone With A Police Record

The ad called for kitchen and front-of-house staff, and stated that it did not matter if applicants had a police record, drug habit or alcohol problem as the hotel was “desperate”.

The unusual ad read: “We are looking for high achievers who have proven experience in a high-pressure environment, ideally with references from Gordon Ramsay or Heston Bloomenthal. Actually, who are we kidding? We are desperate for staff. Police record? Who cares. Drug habit? Join the club. Alcoholic? Don’t get me started. If I can’t find anyone before Xmas, I won’t have a business after Xmas.”

The advertisement has since been taken down, but not for the reason you might think.

Not because someone decided that, upon reflection, this was perhaps unsuitable or because of several complaints to Facebook. No, the ad was removed because it worked.

The hotel said it had made five job offers, and now had a crew of 10 staff to carry it through the summer season.

They also plan to remain open throughout the Christmas period despite the concerns voiced in the original ad.

“It has been, frankly, humbling to see how quickly people were prepared to reach out and offer help. There are some very good people in this world,” the hotel posted.

“To the people who told me the post was unprofessional and a bad look, I will take that feedback and raise you the 5 new staff. Better yet: come to the pub and experience the service and the food and then call us unprofessional.”