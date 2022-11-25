Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

Hobart farmer Kate Dixon was growing a beautiful field of pink poppies ahead of wedding season.

Having bought the seeds from a registered Australian seed supplier, it's safe to say she was shocked to find a drug task force tearing up her garden instead of a blushing bride.

"I had an unexpected call from the department (Department of Natural Resources and Environment) saying they'd seen some of my photos on Instagram and suspected that they were restricted poppies that you needed a licence to grow in Tasmania," Dixon told the ABC.

"I was growing them purely for weddings. I had absolutely no idea."

After sending off samples for testing, the department found that Dixon had accidentally planted two restricted species of poppies, the Papaver bracteatum and Papaver somniferum.

These poppies are used for extracting the alkaloid materials they contain, including codeine, morphine and thebaine, which are used in pharmaceuticals.

Dixon explained that she'd seen the same poppy grown in many backyards as they are a cottage favourite.

"It's a very, very tightly restricted crop. And yeah, in the wrong hands with the wrong intention, that'd be really dangerous," she warned.

A spokesperson for Tasmania's Department of Natural Resources and Environment explained to the ABC they take educational approaches to first-time offenders, ensuring the mistake doesn't happen again.

"The department appreciates the assistance of the property owner," they said.

"Where prohibited poppies have been found in a garden setting in the first instance, our preferred approach is generally education, awareness, and to engage with the owner."

Dixon has since updated the farm website to warn and educate others from her experience.