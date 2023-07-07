The Project

Tasmania's Overland Track Traffic Sees Thousands Of Aussies Placed In A Queue

Tasmania's Overland Track has had so much traffic on their site over the last few days that it has placed people in virtual queues, similar to the chaos caused by Taylor Swift announcing her Aussie tour!

Well, maybe not quite in the hundreds of thousands, but the popular walking track saw a boom in website traffic on July 4, seeing people placed 3000th in the queue.

Only 34 walkers are permitted to traverse the track to witness stunning mountain views, bushland, greenery and beautiful waterfalls and creeks. This is to help preserve the ecosystem.

Facebook user John Ireland posted a screenshot captioned "Surely not…" to the Overland Track Tasmania Facebook Group, which said, "You are 3765th in the queue."

Hundreds of wannabe walkers took to the comments to express their frustration with the site constantly kicking them out of the queue.

"I keep getting thrown out," one person said.

"Been in and out of the queue multiple times over the last hour with crashes etc - I've gone from 4,000, 1,200, back to 3,000ish…Very frustrating!" another wrote.

Another commenter jested, "Are you sure you're not in the queue for Taylor Swift tickets?"

"If/when it crashes, DON'T REFRESH! Open a new tab, and log back in; you will still be in the same place in the queue. I'm on tab #3, down to 401 from 2100+," one person suggested.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services spokesperson told news.com.au that 5,411 out of the 8,296 spots had been booked for the full season.

"These limits are put in place to manage daily departures and reduce the potential for long-term damage to the fragile remote bushwalking environments on the Overland Track.

"Members of the public are encouraged to monitor the site as availability may change if people cancel their booking."

