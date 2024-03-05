Tasmania's New AFL Team Will Almost Certainly Be Called The 'Tasmanian Devils'

While it might seem like an obvious choice, the AFL ran into a trademark problem with Warner Bros. who hold the corporate rights to the name.

The Herald Sun reported the AFL is making progress with Warner Bros over a deal to use the name.

Tasmania's AFL club will hold its launch as scheduled despite the state's premier wanting the event delayed to avoid "politicisation" during an election campaign.

In September, the club said it would reveal its name, colours, logo, and foundation jumper in March.

On February 8, the club locked in March 18 as the date.

Six days later, Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff called a state election for March 23.

While Rockliff asked the club to postpone the announcement to avoid the politicisation of the team, Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien said the club would proceed with the launch as planned.

"The decision to launch our club was made in September last year," he said in a statement.

"Our communities, in particular our supporters, volunteers, players and fans around Tasmania, are very excited.

"We will be going ahead ... and encourage people to register, come along and help us celebrate.

"We will not be commenting on issues during the election campaign - these are matters for the people of Tasmania."

The club is expected to begin its inaugural season in the AFL in 2028.

With AAP.