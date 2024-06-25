Tasmania's Mona Hangs Picasso Collection In Female Toilet In Response To Lawsuit

Kirsha Kaechele, the wife of Mona's owner, David Walsh, posted a video on Instagram revealing two of Picasso's paintings in the toilet cubicle.

The artworks were previously in the women-only Ladies Lounge. The Lounge was created with the intention of giving men the experience of exclusion.

A man had filed a complaint after he was denied entry to the lounge when he visited the MONA in April 2023 and was not allowed behind the exhibit's curtain because he is a man.

In April 2024, the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal found that although Kaechele's art may have had a point, it did violate the law, and the court ruled it should be open to all.

"This case involves conflict between an artwork which deliberately and overtly discriminates for artistic purpose and legislation which has the objective of prohibiting discrimination," the tribunal's deputy president Richard Grueber said.

In the caption of the video, Kaechele wrote: "A new exhibition at Mona. Just for ladies… (We never had female toilets at Mona before, they were all unisex.

"But then the Ladies Lounge had to close thanks to a lawsuit brought on by a man. And I just didn't know what to do with all those Picassos."