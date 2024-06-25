The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Tasmania's Mona Hangs Picasso Collection In Female Toilet In Response To Lawsuit

Tasmania's Mona Hangs Picasso Collection In Female Toilet In Response To Lawsuit

Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art has hung up part of its Picasso art collection in a female toilet cubicle following a court ruling the museum must admit men to a female-only exhibition on the grounds of discrimination.

Kirsha Kaechele, the wife of Mona's owner, David Walsh, posted a video on Instagram revealing two of Picasso's paintings in the toilet cubicle.

The artworks were previously in the women-only Ladies Lounge. The Lounge was created with the intention of giving men the experience of exclusion.

A man had filed a complaint after he was denied entry to the lounge when he visited the MONA in April 2023 and was not allowed behind the exhibit's curtain because he is a man.

In April 2024, the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal found that although Kaechele's art may have had a point, it did violate the law, and the court ruled it should be open to all.

"This case involves conflict between an artwork which deliberately and overtly discriminates for artistic purpose and legislation which has the objective of prohibiting discrimination," the tribunal's deputy president Richard Grueber said.

In the caption of the video, Kaechele wrote: "A new exhibition at Mona. Just for ladies… (We never had female toilets at Mona before, they were all unisex.

"But then the Ladies Lounge had to close thanks to a lawsuit brought on by a man. And I just didn't know what to do with all those Picassos."

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Kirsha Kaechele (@kirshakaechele)

Australia Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup
NEXT STORY

Australia Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup

Australia Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup

Australia's Twenty20 World Cup campaign has ended in extraordinary fashion after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in a historic semi-final.
Princess Anne Treated In Hospital After Reportedly Being Kicked By A Horse

Princess Anne Treated In Hospital After Reportedly Being Kicked By A Horse

The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion when it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her UK estate.
It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

Dining data shows that Aussie’s prefer earlier reservations, with 6pm the most coveted booking time when it comes to dining out.
Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Photo From The Set Of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Photo From The Set Of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Filming has officially started on the much-anticipated Freaky Friday 2, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis sharing a photo holding hands on set.
Qatar Airways Named Best Airline For 2024, But It's Not Good News For Qantas

Qatar Airways Named Best Airline For 2024, But It's Not Good News For Qantas

Qatar Airways has been named Best Airline in the World for 2024, bumping last year's winner Singapore Airlines down to second place, while Qantas dropped down to place 24th.