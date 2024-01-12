Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a recent image of mars or the moon when really, you’re looking at ground much further away: Australia. Specifically, Tasmania, Australia.

Hailing from Sandford, Tasmania, Murray's lawn outshone contenders from places like Germany, France, Canada, Croatia, Sweden, the US, and the UK.

Talking about her “lawn”, Murray said, “It’s pretty shock-and-awe.” Calling this barren dirt square a lawn would bring tears to the most stoic of male boomers in Australia.

Living in an area without mains water, Murray chrishes the rainwater collected in her tanks, saving it for essential use. During the summer water shortage, waiting for a water tanker delivery can stretch to a patience-testing two weeks for Murray and her four teenagers.

After claiming the win Murray shared on how local bandicoots love to dig, turning her backyard into a real-life Hungry Hungry Hippo game.

At first, Murray saw bandicoots as a menace to her lawn, but now she appreciates how they spared her from ever having to mow again.

She's fully on board with the biodiversity perks of her easygoing gardening style, attracting blue-tongue lizards, kangaroos, wallabies, and pademelons from the nearby nature reserve.

This whole competition kicked off in Gotland, Sweden, two years back. Gotland's water use dropped by 5%, thanks to the competition’s global attention and other conservation efforts.

Mimmi Gibson from the municipality explained, “It’s a gentle way to nudge people into action... We need to start the conversation on how to save water.”

Diarmuid Gavin, a garden designer and part of the jury, admitted it was a weird competition but hoped it would inspire people to ditch old-school lawns for gardens that suit the climate better.

For Murray, her garden is like an extension of the nature reserve nearby, emphasising the importance of taking care of the land responsibly.

The jury, including Gibson and Gavin, took almost two hours to decide that Murray's lawn was the ugliest. Gavin acknowledged the competition's oddity but stressed the importance of encouraging a shift in gardening practices without coming off as preachy.

Murray, revelling in her joy, pointed out how her backyard has become a haven for various creatures, adding to her inner peace. She urged people to consider the bigger picture of water use and questioned whether having lush lawns outweighs responsible water consumption in the grand scheme of things.

So, if you live in a share house in a drought stricken region, stop fighting over whose turn it is to do the lawn and start working on next year's ugly garden submission, you could just be international winners!