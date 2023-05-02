The Project

Tasmania Will Finally Get An AFL Team After Club Presidents Gave The Green Light

Tasmania will finally get an AFL team after the presidents of all 18 clubs in the competition gave their approval.

The club presidents met on Tuesday following Saturday's announcement of federal government funding for a new waterfront stadium in Hobart.

The AFL then ratifies the decision as a formality.

AFL chief executive-elect Andrew Dillon had said on Monday all the "building blocks" were in place for a Tasmanian expansion club.

"It's a really exciting time, and there's some key decisions probably to be had in the next potentially day or coming days and coming weeks about Tasmania," Dillon said.

"But all the building blocks are in place, and we're really looking forward. It's exciting."

The Tasmanian side is expected to enter the league in 2027 and play at Hobart's Blundstone Arena and University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston before moving into the new stadium for 2028 or 2029.

Tasmania has long pushed for entry into the national competition.

