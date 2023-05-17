The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

All AFL-mad Tasmania has ever wanted is its national footy team. And now, they’ve got it!

But the decision has caused absolute mayhem in the Apple Isle - the state government’s been plunged into a minority as protesters take to the streets and debate rages. 

From the day the VFL expanded to a national competition in 1987, Tassie has fought tooth and nail to play ball with its own state team.

Almost four decades and eight failed bids later, Gil McLachalan granted their wish.

But AFL glory comes with a costly catch; the deal is conditional on the construction of a $715 million stadium on Hobart’s waterfront.

But locals reckon the hefty price tag is a bitter pill to swallow.

As the housing crisis bites hard, Hobart takes the mantle for the least affordable rental city,  and the homelessness rate rises faster there than in any other state.

Last week, the Prime Minister was heckled at a Hobart press conference announcing the stadium deal, and a weekend rally drew thousands.

The deal is proving to be a major headache for Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Two of his MPs quit over the issue, plunging Australia’s only Liberal government into a minority. 

His leadership has also been called into question with demands for an early election. 

President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis
NEXT STORY

President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

    President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

    U.S. President Joe Biden won’t be coming to Australia, meaning the Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney will not be going ahead.
    Punters Shocked By Sydney Pub's Late-Night Surcharge

    Punters Shocked By Sydney Pub's Late-Night Surcharge

    I guess Sydney loves to discourage late-night drinking.
    Dad At Taylor Swift Concert Seen Googling How Long It Goes For

    Dad At Taylor Swift Concert Seen Googling How Long It Goes For

    Many fans have praised Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for the nearly 3-hour log show; however, one dad was unaware of how long the concert would be.
    Aussie CEO Fed Up With ‘Lazy’ People Still Working From Home

    Aussie CEO Fed Up With ‘Lazy’ People Still Working From Home

    A Sydney CEO named Nicole Duncan is yearning for the olden days when we schlepped from home to work day in, and day out.
    AI Has Revealed What The ‘Ideal Body Type’ Is According To Social Media, And The Results Are Not That Surprising

    AI Has Revealed What The ‘Ideal Body Type’ Is According To Social Media, And The Results Are Not That Surprising

    The Bulimia Project has released a new study examining how artificial intelligence has perceived the “ideal” body based on social media data.