Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

But the decision has caused absolute mayhem in the Apple Isle - the state government’s been plunged into a minority as protesters take to the streets and debate rages.

From the day the VFL expanded to a national competition in 1987, Tassie has fought tooth and nail to play ball with its own state team.

Almost four decades and eight failed bids later, Gil McLachalan granted their wish.

But AFL glory comes with a costly catch; the deal is conditional on the construction of a $715 million stadium on Hobart’s waterfront.

But locals reckon the hefty price tag is a bitter pill to swallow.

As the housing crisis bites hard, Hobart takes the mantle for the least affordable rental city, and the homelessness rate rises faster there than in any other state.

Last week, the Prime Minister was heckled at a Hobart press conference announcing the stadium deal, and a weekend rally drew thousands.

The deal is proving to be a major headache for Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Two of his MPs quit over the issue, plunging Australia’s only Liberal government into a minority.

His leadership has also been called into question with demands for an early election.