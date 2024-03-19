Tasmania Devils Have Already Reached 75,000 Members Ahead Of Its Inaugural AFL Season

The Tasmania Devils officially launched its name, team colours and logo on Monday ahead of its inaugural season in 2028.

With the cost of a foundation membership at $10, the team has 75,000 founding members, and that number continues to rise

"Our football heritage dates back over 150 years. Footy is part of the fabric of what it means to be Tasmanian," club chair Grant O'Brien said.

"In 1908, our colours were agreed ... (and) our traditional colours will endure."

The club's jumper will be predominantly green with a red collar and a yellow map of the island with a red 'T'.

However, condition of the licence is the construction of a $715 million 23,000-seat roofed stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point, which is proving a divisive state election issue.

The federal Labor government is contributing $240 million and the AFL $15 million, with private investment slated to cover any cost overruns.

Under the contract, the club will play its first season at the existing Blundstone Arena in Hobart and Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium.

With AAP.