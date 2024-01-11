The Project

Tasmania And Brisbane Named In List Of Top 2024 Travel Destinations

The New York Times’ have released their annual list of 52 Places To Go, with two Aussie destinations making the cut.

Tasmania comes in at number 29, lauded for its breathtaking scenery and fine dining. 

Travel writer Nora Walsh encourages readers to visit Australia’s southernmost state and experience guided walks across Bruny Island, while dining on coveted “locavore menus” featuring “hand-gathered abalone and sea urchin”.

Further down the list at 39, Brisbane is praised for its $3.4 billion revitalisation ahead of hosting the 2032 Olympic games, with the Queen’s wharf expansion set to open in 2024. 

Contributing writer Stephanie Pearson also recommends a visit to Brisbane Powerhouse, the home of the annual queer arts festival Melt and Vertigo, a restaurant where diners are harnessed and clipped in four stories high. 

Other Brisbane hotspots earning a mention are The Calile Hotel, described as “an oasis in the middle of the city”, and Agnes, a restaurant and rooftop bar that operates around the concept of cooking on an open fire.

The highly anticipated list named The Path of Totality in North America as the number one travel recommendation for 2024, where a total solar eclipse will sweep over Canada, Mexico and 13 U.S. states on April 8.

