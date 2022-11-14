The Project

Taronga Zoo’s Lyrebirds Mimic Evacuation Alarm After Last Week’s Lion Escape

Lyrebirds are known for mimicking the sounds they hear around them.

David Attenborough famously showed the world lyrebirds imitating the sounds of chainsaws and camera shutters in an episode of BBC Earth.

Now, the lyrebirds kept at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo have learnt a new sound, following the escape of five lions from their enclosure last week.

The birds have been recorded making the sound of the warning alarm, complete with a voice saying “evacuate now”.

The evacuation siren sounded when the male lion and four cubs were found to be in the wrong part of their enclosure, and the lyrebirds have been making the same noise since.

A review into the dramatic incident found swages (clamps that join wire cables together) buckled, enabling lacing that connects the mesh fence to a tension cable to unravel.

The escapees were then able to create and squeeze through a gap.

"The lions played and interacted with the fence for approximately 20 minutes before four cubs, and later adult male Ato, were able to breach it," the facility said.

The lions remain in a back-of-house holding area while Taronga waits for specialist engineering advice.

With AAP.

