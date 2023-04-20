The Project

Target Has Taken Us Down Memory Lane By Selling Popular 90s Toy Tamagotchis

Aussies looking for a little bit of nostalgia have noticed that Target has released a popular 90’s children’s toy, Tamagotchis.

Created in Japan in 1996, this little handheld game exploded in popularity due to its affordability compared to other game consoles available at the time.

The tiny digital pets appeared on the Target website for only $29 each, available in an assortment of colours.

Identical to the original version, people will be able to nurture and care for their e-pet. The pet will hatch from an egg and grow from baby all the way to an adult and possibly even a grandparent if you look after them well enough.

If the Tamagotchi is left unattended for too long, it will die.

“I bought this out of nostalgia, I had one in the ’90s. Great fun, beautiful design on the shell, mine is the pink and blue plaid one,” one customer said in a review.

“The graphics are great, just like I remember. Needs a lot of attention though, they die easily.”

“Great trip nostalgia lane. Cute, colourful and just as I remembered it from years ago. It’s a good companion, listens to all your problems.”

“I have such fond memories of Tamagotchis, and when I saw them on the ‘shelves’ of Online Target I immediately put it in my basket and checked out. My Tamagotchi baby is only a few days old and I am completely in love with it," another person shared.

