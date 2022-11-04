The Project

Tame Wolves in the Netherlands Will Be Shot At With Paintball Guns To Try And Make Them Scary

The Dutch are known for being relaxed, and it seems even their wolves want to hang out.

Unfortunately for humans, due to the wolves' reputation of being quite bitey, this friendship is not one they're keen on.

Wolves in Gelderland are about to experience what it feels like to be invited to an Australian bucks party because the locals are arming themselves with paintball guns. What a colourful and horrible way to be unfriended.

It begs the question: is paintball easier or harder when wearing clogs?

This one-sided paintball fight is inspired by the way people spray their dog with a water gun when it barks at the neighbours or squirts a mist of water at their cat for pooping in the pot plant.

If a wolf comes closer than 30 metres toward a human, that human is allowed to shoot it! With Paint! Bang! These friendly little wolves will be covered in paint, which will be very embarrassing when they return to the pack.

Dutchie's: one, wolves: zero.

In all seriousness, these wolves are getting closer. Recently, a tame wolf was spotted next to a family in De Hoge Veluwe National Park, which seems like a pretty normal place for a wolf to be.

However, wolves pay $0 in tax, and humans pay much more, so the humans win.

The locals have expressed their concern that these tame wolves are getting closer and closer, so paintball guns have been introduced to scare them away.

The idea is that the paintball attacks will encourage them back into caves, or Narnia, or wherever wolves live that aren't national parks.

Not everyone is happy with this approach though. De Hoge Veluwe National Park director Van Voorst tot Voorst thinks this idea to shoot them with paint rather than actual bullets is the Voorst idea ever.

He stated that the park has zero interest in keeping these tame wolves alive.

So paintball, with only one willing and armed side, is actually the kinder route to travel, even in clogs.

