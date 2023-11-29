The Project

Taika Waititi Confesses The Reason He Directed Thor: Ragnarok Was Because He Was “Poor”

Taika Waititi has admitted that the only reason he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 as director of Thor: Ragnarok was because he was “poor” and had children to feed.

On the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, he told the group that he had no interest in directing a superhero movie before taking up the job for the Thor franchise.

“I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn’t on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’”

Thor: Ragnarok followed Chris Hemsworth as the titular character brought back to defeat his sister, Hela, who was played by Cate Blanchett.

The film was created in Waititi’s signature, whimsical and comedic tone of directing that saw the film garner great success, which inevitably brought him back to director its sequel: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Unfortunately, Thor: Love and Thunder, which also featured Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, was not received well by Marvel fans.

Waititi is not returning to direct the fifth Thor movie, which is apparently already in the works.

Waititi told Business Insider that he is unsure if there is a fifth Thor movie in the works, but he does know that he will not be involved moving forward. “I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for.”

