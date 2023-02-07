The Project

Syrian Woman Gives Birth In Rubble Following Devastating Earthquake, Both Saved By Rescue Workers

A pregnant woman trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, following Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble before being rescued by workers.

The baby and mother both survived.

A Syrian volunteer organisation shared a video of the child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.

Deaths in Syria and Türkiye have topped 5,000 following dual earthquakes that hit on Monday.

Senior officials from the World Health Organization said that Türkiye had a strong capacity to respond to the devastation of Monday's earthquake, but the needs in Syria were more extreme.

"All over Syria, the needs are highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline," Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said.

Disney+ Forced To Remove Episode Of 'The Simpsons' That References 'Forced Labour Camps'

