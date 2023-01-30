Sydneysiders Told To 'Prepare For Chaos' As Bus Driver Shortage Hits Services

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) is blaming the privatisation of the state network, leaving the industry struggling to attract and retain drivers.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought to blame the unions despite workers not holding any actions on Monday.

A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said a "scheduling expert" had been hired to improve timetables and disruptions were only expected to be temporary as operators hired more drivers.

"Several bus operators across Greater Sydney are making temporary service adjustments to deal with unprecedented driver shortages across the industry," the spokeswoman said.

Timetabling changes were due to operators removing less reliable services from the timetable so they did not cancel services ad hoc, the spokeswoman said.

The cancellations cover regions north, northwest and south of downtown Sydney, including the Northern Beaches and eastern suburbs.

While the union says another region southwest of the city, encompassing the innerwest, will also be impacted, Transport for NSW said those changes had been made in December.

Mr Perrottet said the franchising of the city's buses was working and that previous actions by unions led to the reduced services.

"What we need today is maturity from the union movement," he said on Sunday.

"Don't play games and inconvenience the people of NSW."

RTBU tram and bus division president Peter Grech said the state government's privatisation of the bus network had been an "absolute disaster".

"Commuters should brace for chaos at our bus stops from Monday as the NSW government axes thousands of trips in an attempt to deal with the fallout of its bus privatisation," Mr Grech said.

"We're already seeing incredibly large queues at bus stops, but that will get much worse on Monday when services are axed, many people return to work and kids return to school."

While the union is laying the blame at the state government's feet, they are urging commuters to show respect to drivers.

"Bus drivers understand passengers' frustration because we're frustrated too," Mr Grech said.

"It's important to remember that it's not the drivers' fault that our bus services are being so poorly managed."

Sydney's transport network has been gripped by chaos for nearly a year as unions and the state government negotiate new agreements and new infrastructure.

Transport officials forced the city's train network to shut down in February last year, locking out train drivers in the middle of industrial negotiations with unions.

Transport Minister David Elliott was contacted for comment.