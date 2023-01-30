The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydneysiders Told To 'Prepare For Chaos' As Bus Driver Shortage Hits Services

Sydneysiders Told To 'Prepare For Chaos' As Bus Driver Shortage Hits Services

Sydney commuters are being told to "brace for chaos" as a shortage of bus drivers forces operators to cancel thousands of bus trips across the city.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) is blaming the privatisation of the state network, leaving the industry struggling to attract and retain drivers.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought to blame the unions despite workers not holding any actions on Monday.

A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said a "scheduling expert" had been hired to improve timetables and disruptions were only expected to be temporary as operators hired more drivers.

"Several bus operators across Greater Sydney are making temporary service adjustments to deal with unprecedented driver shortages across the industry," the spokeswoman said.

Timetabling changes were due to operators removing less reliable services from the timetable so they did not cancel services ad hoc, the spokeswoman said.

The cancellations cover regions north, northwest and south of downtown Sydney, including the Northern Beaches and eastern suburbs.

While the union says another region southwest of the city, encompassing the innerwest, will also be impacted, Transport for NSW said those changes had been made in December.

Mr Perrottet said the franchising of the city's buses was working and that previous actions by unions led to the reduced services.

"What we need today is maturity from the union movement," he said on Sunday.

"Don't play games and inconvenience the people of NSW."

RTBU tram and bus division president Peter Grech said the state government's privatisation of the bus network had been an "absolute disaster".

"Commuters should brace for chaos at our bus stops from Monday as the NSW government axes thousands of trips in an attempt to deal with the fallout of its bus privatisation," Mr Grech said.

"We're already seeing incredibly large queues at bus stops, but that will get much worse on Monday when services are axed, many people return to work and kids return to school."

While the union is laying the blame at the state government's feet, they are urging commuters to show respect to drivers.

"Bus drivers understand passengers' frustration because we're frustrated too," Mr Grech said.

"It's important to remember that it's not the drivers' fault that our bus services are being so poorly managed."

Sydney's transport network has been gripped by chaos for nearly a year as unions and the state government negotiate new agreements and new infrastructure.

Transport officials forced the city's train network to shut down in February last year, locking out train drivers in the middle of industrial negotiations with unions.

Transport Minister David Elliott was contacted for comment.

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused
NEXT STORY

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

Is this actually a thing?
Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Toronto Zoo is letting you get revenge on your ex this Valentine's Day by letting you name your very own cockroach.
Melbourne Is Facing A Lollipop Person Shortage, With Casual Rates Rising To Try And Fill Positions

Melbourne Is Facing A Lollipop Person Shortage, With Casual Rates Rising To Try And Fill Positions

Schools are back for 2023 this week, but there’s just one problem - no one is guarding the zebra crossings!
The Spice Girls Rumoured To Reunite For King Charles III’s Coronation

The Spice Girls Rumoured To Reunite For King Charles III’s Coronation

For the first time since 2012, all five Spice Girls could reunite ahead of King Charles’ three-day coronation celebration.
World's Oldest Woman Attributes "Staying Away From Toxic People" To A Long Life

World's Oldest Woman Attributes "Staying Away From Toxic People" To A Long Life

María Branyas Morera was confirmed as the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records on January 19.