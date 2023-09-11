The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydneysiders Told To Brace For More Mornings Of Smoke Haze Due To Bushfire Hazard Reduction Works

Sydneysiders Told To Brace For More Mornings Of Smoke Haze Due To Bushfire Hazard Reduction Works

Fire authorities have warned Sydneysiders to brace for more mornings of smoke haze across the city after bushfire hazard reduction caused air quality to plummet.

Thousands of Sydneysiders were urged to stay indoors on Monday after smoke from weekend NSW Rural Fire Service burns settled on the city overnight.

The NSW Environment Department at one point ranked air quality in east Sydney very poor, recommending those with health conditions to stay indoors.

"If you feel that the air in your home is uncomfortable, consider going to a place with cleaner air (such as an air-conditioned building like a library or shopping centre) if it is safe to do so," the agency's Air Quality website said.

Air quality in some other parts of Sydney were ranked "poor", "fair" and "good", according to the site.

RFS spokesperson Ben Shepherd cautioned residents more hazy conditions were likely this week.

"It has obviously come to fruition this morning and it could over the next few mornings," Mr Shepherd told 2GB radio.

Earlier, the RFS said further burns scheduled on Monday could cause smoke haze in Sydney and the Central Coast until mid-week.

Only about 24 per cent of planned hazard reduction burns were done in 2022/23 due to inclement weather making backburning a priority, the RFS has said.

Meanwhile, emergency services continue to battle a huge blaze in the Northern Territory, with fire bans extended near Tennant Creek and fire bombers enlisted from South Australia.

Nearby residents have been warned that smoky conditions are expected to continue for days, as winds of up to 60 km/h carry smoke far from the flames.

Couple Demand Flight Refund After Being Sat To Farting Dog On Long-Haul Flight
NEXT STORY

Couple Demand Flight Refund After Being Sat To Farting Dog On Long-Haul Flight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Demand Flight Refund After Being Sat To Farting Dog On Long-Haul Flight

Couple Demand Flight Refund After Being Sat To Farting Dog On Long-Haul Flight

A couple have demanded a refund after their flight was ruined by a farting dog. 
New Data Shows Only 1 In 3 Aussies Would Consider Starting A Family Business

New Data Shows Only 1 In 3 Aussies Would Consider Starting A Family Business

New studies carried about by COS (presumably not a family-run business) show that 50% of people are of the opinion that you shouldn’t mix family with business. 
Barbie Movie To Be Released For Rental And Purchase On September 12

Barbie Movie To Be Released For Rental And Purchase On September 12

The number one global release of the year, Barbie, will be available to rent or buy on digital platforms on September 12.
Owners Of Hamilton Island Considering Selling For $1 Billion

Owners Of Hamilton Island Considering Selling For $1 Billion

The owners of Hamilton Island are reportedly considering putting the stunning tourism asset on the market for $1 billion after buying it for $200 million two decades ago.
The Office US Is The Most Popular Sitcom Of All Time

The Office US Is The Most Popular Sitcom Of All Time

“Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”