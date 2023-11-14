The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydneysiders To Get Train Alerts For Their Area Even If They Aren't Signed Up

Sydneysiders To Get Train Alerts For Their Area Even If They Aren't Signed Up

Major Sydney rail disruptions will trigger pinging phone messages for all those in an affected area as NSW expands the use of geo-targeted texts

Sydney Trains from Tuesday will notify of significant network incidents through real-time updates via text messages to a large number of nearby people, similar to the localised texts used by police and other emergency services.

Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia already use the text-alert system for major transport alerts, the rail authority said.

The alerts will be received by all phones in the area with drivers and other non-train users provided no option to opt out.

But the information could be critical for them as well, NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said.

"While there might be a major disruption on our rail network, often we know that means there are flow-on effects across the city," she told reporters.

"It's not just relevant to passengers that might be catching the train from Circular Quay to Wynyard, but we're talking about the kind of disruption that would have broader flow-on effects."

The system, administered by Emergency Management Victoria, will only be used for major disruptions.

Those needing more specific updates are encouraged to download travel apps.

Meanwhile, Ms Haylen defended the large number of on-train audio messages to travellers to keep their bags and feet off the seats, take rubbish with themselves and walk slowly "to avoid trips and falls".

Told people "just hate this stuff", the minister said she wanted people to make sure they respected each other.

"We also need to remember that our train system is not just used by residents ... but in fact by tourists and visitors to our cities," she said.

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order
NEXT STORY

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

Advertisement

Related Articles

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

A pop culture enthusiast has laid out the optimal viewing order for Pixar films, dividing Disney fans in the process.
Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

A new study has found taking selfies at tourist hotspots has so many dangers it poses as a “public health problem”.
Australia's Rental Market Gets Worse As High Prices Move Into The Regions

Australia's Rental Market Gets Worse As High Prices Move Into The Regions

Australia's rental market has gone from bad to worse as unaffordable housing woes in cities spread to the regions and rental price hikes outstripped wage growth.
The Kid Laroi Announces His First Australia Tour & Promises It Will Be HUGE

The Kid Laroi Announces His First Australia Tour & Promises It Will Be HUGE

The Kid Laroi has announced his first Australian tour and has promised fans it will be a "whole new level".
Queenslander Bowls An Incredible Six Wickets In Six Balls In History-Making Effort

Queenslander Bowls An Incredible Six Wickets In Six Balls In History-Making Effort

While the world's attention is focused on the Cricket World Cup, a bowler in a Queensland third-grade competition is stealing the headlines.