Sydneysiders Outraged By ‘Un-Australian’ Sausage Sizzle Prices

While the humble sausage sizzle often ignites feelings of patriotism and joy for Australians, Sydneysiders have been left flabbergasted by their outrageous price tag at the annual light show Vivid.

A snag in bread normally sets you back $3.50 at Bunnings, but Vivid Sydney has been selling the beloved sausage, bread and onion combination for a whopping $8.50.

“Can we talk about vivflation?” one person wrote on Reddit, saying that the price of a sausage sizzle angered them more than Vivid’s crowds and lack of installations.

“Can we please talk about the price of a sausage in bread without enough onion on it?” they asked.

“I don’t care what the reason is, but when you can buy sausages for about $6 a kg, onions for $3 a kg, and a loaf of bread for $3 – retail, so cheaper buying wholesale bulk for an event like Vivid – $8.50 is disgusting.”

Most users agreed with the user, and let their feelings regarding the ‘un-Australian’ move in the comment section.

“Almost triple the price of Bunnings… pure scums,” one user said.

“Welcome to Sydney. I feel old now saying things like ‘back in my day Vivid was free,’” another added.

“For that price you can buy sausages, bread and sauce yourself and have multiple sausage sandwiches,” another user pointed out.

A spokesperson for Vivid had this to say regarding sausagegate, “Vivid Fire Kitchen celebrates NSW produce and the diversity of Sydney’s food scene with culinary experiences available for all budgets.”

