Sydneysider Wins $20 Million On Powerball But As Yet... Has No Idea

21 Australians have become overnight millionaires after the $40 million Powerball went off last night, but the search is on for one unregistered player, who has won $20 million.

The Southern Sydney shopper has won a massive $20 million as they share their prize with a syndicate of 20 Melburnians, who have won $1 million each.

The Lott is urging people to check their tickets, especially if it was purchased in Kirrawee at One Stop Shop at 70 Acacia Road.

"Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you've just won $20 million? That's the reality for one New South Wales player after scoring a slice of the division one prize in tonight's Powerball draw," The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said.

"That is why we are encouraging everyone who purchased a ticket into this week's Powerball draw to check their entries as soon as possible because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for."

Billionaire Elon Musk told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Artificial Intelligence will bring about a time when "no job is needed", during a sit down at the UK's inaugural AI Summit.
An Australian-raised criminal mastermind arrested in Turkiye might not be extradited, but federal police say they have disrupted the drug trade.
A mother who was expecting her third child made a decision to forgo the traditional baby shower and instead rallies her friends to put together a "nesting party".
With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, experts have revealed the perfect date to put your Christmas tree up is December 3rd.