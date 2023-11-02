Sydneysider Wins $20 Million On Powerball But As Yet... Has No Idea

The Southern Sydney shopper has won a massive $20 million as they share their prize with a syndicate of 20 Melburnians, who have won $1 million each.

The Lott is urging people to check their tickets, especially if it was purchased in Kirrawee at One Stop Shop at 70 Acacia Road.

"Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you've just won $20 million? That's the reality for one New South Wales player after scoring a slice of the division one prize in tonight's Powerball draw," The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said.

"That is why we are encouraging everyone who purchased a ticket into this week's Powerball draw to check their entries as soon as possible because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for."