Sydneysider Rips Into Expensive Restaurant For Its ‘Gouging’ ‘Mandatory’ Gratuity Fee

Reddit user intrasonic posted a photo of their correspondence with the NOLA Smokehouse and Bar after finding out through reviews of the gratuity fee.

“Was considering dining here until I saw this nonsense. A discretionary gratuity became mandatory and standard practice in the industry,” they said.

The poster said “can we not start rejecting this backwards logic and obvious gouging?”.

“I was thinking of going to this restaurant but saw the fine print about a ‘discretionary’ 10 per cent gratuity.

“When I checked their Google reviews, someone mentioned it and the venue responded by saying it’s MANDATORY and ‘is used to ensure all staff are fairly compensated for their work’.”

The post includes an image of the restaurant’s menu which calls the fee “discretionary”.

But the correspondence with the owner of the restaurant said the fee was “mandatory” and was “standard practice in the hospitality industry”.

“The gratuity fee is a mandatory charge that is added to the bill as a way to compensate the hardworking staff who provide excellent service during your visit,” the email read.

“This fee is a standard practice in the hospitality industry and is often used to ensure that all staff members are fairly compensated for their work.

However, speaking to Yahoo, NOLA’s General Manager Clement Martin said the use of the word “mandatory” had been an error and insisted it was discretionary and could be removed from the guests bill at any time.

Image: Reddit/intrasonic/Getty