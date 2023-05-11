The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydneysider Rips Into Expensive Restaurant For Its ‘Gouging’ ‘Mandatory’ Gratuity Fee

Sydneysider Rips Into Expensive Restaurant For Its ‘Gouging’ ‘Mandatory’ Gratuity Fee

A Sydneysider has ripped into one of the city’s luxurious restaurants after finding out it charges a mandatory gratuity fee.

Reddit user intrasonic posted a photo of their correspondence with the NOLA Smokehouse and Bar after finding out through reviews of the gratuity fee.

“Was considering dining here until I saw this nonsense. A discretionary gratuity became mandatory and standard practice in the industry,” they said.

The poster said “can we not start rejecting this backwards logic and obvious gouging?”.

“I was thinking of going to this restaurant but saw the fine print about a ‘discretionary’ 10 per cent gratuity.

“When I checked their Google reviews, someone mentioned it and the venue responded by saying it’s MANDATORY and ‘is used to ensure all staff are fairly compensated for their work’.”

The post includes an image of the restaurant’s menu which calls the fee “discretionary”.

But the correspondence with the owner of the restaurant said the fee was “mandatory” and was “standard practice in the hospitality industry”.

“The gratuity fee is a mandatory charge that is added to the bill as a way to compensate the hardworking staff who provide excellent service during your visit,” the email read.

“This fee is a standard practice in the hospitality industry and is often used to ensure that all staff members are fairly compensated for their work.

However, speaking to Yahoo, NOLA’s General Manager Clement Martin said the use of the word “mandatory” had been an error and insisted it was discretionary and could be removed from the guests bill at any time.

Image: Reddit/intrasonic/Getty

Study Finds That Soap Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mozzies
NEXT STORY

Study Finds That Soap Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mozzies

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Finds That Soap Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mozzies

    Study Finds That Soap Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mozzies

    Are you a mosquito magnet? Do you also like to shower regularly? Well, we have some very bad news for you.
    Wendy’s To Trial AI Chatbots For Drive-Thru Orders

    Wendy’s To Trial AI Chatbots For Drive-Thru Orders

    American fast-food chain Wendy’s is set to trial an AI chatbot that takes your drive-thru order, as it aims to “take the complexity out of the ordering process”.
    Archaeologist Starts Hallucinating After Opening Egyptian Tomb

    Archaeologist Starts Hallucinating After Opening Egyptian Tomb

    We don’t remember that from Indiana Jones.
    Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Musician G Flip Officially Tie The Knot

    Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Musician G Flip Officially Tie The Knot

    After one year of dating, the power couple that is G Flip and Chrishell Stause, are officially married.
    Heather Armstrong, The Original Mummy Blogger ‘Dooce’, Dies Aged 47

    Heather Armstrong, The Original Mummy Blogger ‘Dooce’, Dies Aged 47

    Heather Armstrong, known as the original ‘Mummy Blogger’, has died at the age of 47.