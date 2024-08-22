The Project

Sydney’s World-Famous ‘Gay Penguin’ Sphen Dies

Sydney gentoo penguin Sphen, whose same-sex love story made him and partner Magic an equality symbol worldwide, has died.

The couple shot to fame in 2018 when news of their same-sex male relationship in a Sydney aquarium made global headlines.

The adorable and loyal duo recently celebrated six years together and successfully adopted and raised two chicks: Sphengic (Lara) in 2018 and Clancy in 2020.

More than just a beautiful love story, the couple's impact around the world as a symbol of equality was immeasurable, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said in a statement on Thursday.

Their love story inspired a Mardi Gras float, was included in the NSW education syllabus and even featured in the Netflix series Atypical.

Countless books speak of their love story, even documentaries on same-sex animal couples have featured Sphen and Magic, the aquarium said.

"The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic's story," aquarium general manager Richard Dilly said on Thursday.

"We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen's life, remembering what an icon he was, the unique bond he shared with Magic and the positive impact he made in the world."

Sphen appears to have died of natural causes in August as he approached his 12th birthday.

His younger partner, aged eight, was taken to his side to help process the loss and understand his partner wouldn't return.

"He immediately started singing, which was beautifully reciprocated by the colony," the aquarium said.

Aquarium staff said their focus was the welfare of Magic, who faces a first breeding season without his partner.

With AAP.

