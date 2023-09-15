Sydney’s Olympic Stadium To Rename Grandstand After Aussie Icon Cathy Freeman

The NSW government made the announcement that the eastern grandstand at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park will be named the Cathy Freeman Stand.

There was a public nomination process that asked people to pick a female sporting hero to name the stand after.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, Freeman lit the opening ceremony flame two days before she won the women’s 400m final.

The historic moment saw Freeman complete a victory lap, holding both the Australian and Aboriginal flags in front of a 110,000-strong crowd.

“I hope that my story continues to inspire generations of girls and boys to chase their own dreams in sport and life,” she said.

“This is a wonderful gesture. Australians have a deeply shared affection for one of our greatest athletes. Her victory in the 400 metres inspired future generations and united Australians in an unprecedented fashion,” Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said.

“A proud Kuku Yalanji and Birri Gubba woman, she has motivated both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians to reach for their dreams.

“The Olympic movement in Australia has long celebrated its female athletes.

“But it’s Cathy Freeman’s achievement that continues to shine a light on what young women can achieve if they have a dream and they pursue it. We owe her a great debt.”