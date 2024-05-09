Sydney’s Northern Beaches Tops Wellbeing Ranking In New Report

Out of the top 10, eight areas for wellbeing are located in Greater Sydney, with the Northern Beaches taking out the top spot.

The SGS Cities & Regions Wellbeing Index looked at 518 local government areas (LGAs), analysing seven factors including employment, knowledge and skills, equality, community and work-life balance.

SGS principal Julian Szafraniec told news.com.au that a “number of the communities around that part of Sydney Scored higher across multiple factors.”

“They have high levels of income and wealth, and have higher levels of education and health outcomes within those communities.”

“What tipped the Northern Beaches and some of those areas over the edge, was they had more equitable communities. They had higher rates of volunteerism within the community, fewer people with extreme work hours and smaller gender pay gaps than other parts of the nation.”

One of the only cities outside of NSW was Brisbane coming in at 10th, the ACT coming in second while Melbourne came in at 15th.

“Any of the places that scored highly in the wellbeing index really had to score high across multiple metrics, and Brisbane was one of those. It has a large and diverse economy and it has also scored highly around health outcomes with good access to health care and a healthy community,” said Mr Szafraniec.

“So we really hope (the report) helps to understand why wellbeing outcomes differ from neighbourhood to neighbourhood and across cities and regions in Australia.”

Szafraniec added that the report is “not a scorecard for your local area.” Instead, it should be used as a “tool of how industry, the community and government can really help support those other parts of Australia.”

Top performing LGAs: