Hugh McDowell from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) told the ABC that 60mm and 170mm falls were possible from tomorrow until Tuesday.

"We've seen a very dry month through June, but that's all going to change as we go into July," he said.

Residents are urged to monitor their conditions before going outdoors as there is a rented chance of flooding.

Last week, it was declared that La Niña, the weather system which contributed to record rainfall across the state, had now moved on.