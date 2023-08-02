The Project

Sydney To Turn Green And Gold Ahead Of Matildas' Knockout Clash

The Matildas' Round of 16 clash in the World Cup has been set after Denmark booked their spot in the knockout stages, and green and gold fever will take over Sydney ahead of Monday night's clash.

The Sydney Opera House sails will be illuminated in a show of support for the team as they head into the knockout phase at Stadium Australia on Monday.

Buildings and buses across the harbour city will turn green and gold, with messages of support to be displayed across the entire transport network - from train stations to light rail platforms and ferry wharves.

Central Station's clock and concourse will also go green and gold.

Premier Chris Minns said the state capital would celebrate the Matildas World Cup achievement in a colourful show of support.

"Sydney has come alive and we are taking this to the next level," he said on Wednesday.

"Let's take the Matildas to the next round."

Denmark will take on the Aussie team and a sellout crowd of about 80,000 fans on Monday.

The Matildas' hopes were on thin ice following a shock 3-2 loss to Nigeria last week, but they fought back with a 4-0 win over Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.

Sam Kerr didn't feature in the group stage after injuring her calf on the eve of the tournament, but she's set to be unleashed against Denmark.

Tourism Minister John Graham said the atmosphere in Sydney was electric and "rising by the day".

"This is a defining moment for the rise of women's sport and we are proud Sydney is the main stage where it will play out," he said.

The city will host games in all remaining stages right through to the final on Sunday, August 20.

At 550,800, Sydney has already sold more tickets than any other host city for the tournament.

With AAP.

