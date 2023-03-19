The Project

Sydney To Swelter Through Another March Day As Temperatures Soar

Parts of NSW are forecast to reach the low 40s as several fires continue to burn across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Sydney's city centre to reach 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Penrith in the west is tipped to hit 40C and Richmond and Blacktown should reach 39C.

Temperatures in parts of the state's west and Hunter are predicted to breach 40C, including in Forbes, Griffith, Singleton and Ivanhoe, while 43C is forecast in Wilcannia.

Forbes was the scene on Saturday of a rare hazard reduction burn fatality, after a farmer working with family and local volunteer firefighters to reduce vegetation on his property became trapped by the fire.

The temperature in Canberra is predicted to hit 36C on Sunday, while Perth is expected to reach 33C and Brisbane 32C.

Meanwhile, Victoria is in for a cooler day after temperatures reached the high 30s and low 40s on Saturday.

Residents along the Great Ocean Road in the state's southwest were on high alert for much of the day, with a watch-and-act message in place for a blaze near Kennett River although the warning was downgraded in the afternoon.

Several other fires reached advice level before a cool change passed through the state on Saturday evening.

Victorian temperatures should hover about the low to mid-20s for the rest of the week.

AAP with The Project

Donald Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested, Calling On His Supporters To Protest

