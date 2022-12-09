Sydney To Introduce Purple Flag Accreditation To Indicate ‘Safe’ Spots On a Night Out

Lockout laws, staff shortages and COVID lockdowns has seen the hospitality industry in Sydney’s CBD take a hit.

But, the NSW government are hoping its new “Purple Flag” initiative will help see a boost in its nightlife.

Similar to the red-and-yellow flags at the beach that indicate the safe zone protected by lifeguards, the Purple Flags help people easily identify venues that are safe, controlled and open late for those in need of a boogie.

“The NSW Government’s Purple Flag Program will build on Sydney’s thriving 24-hour economy and provide the community with even more ways to enjoy a safe night out across Greater Sydney,” Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said in a press release.

“This program will help further position Sydney as a global nightlife destination, joining cities like London and Stockholm, to create safe and fun after-dark destinations.

“The accreditation will allow people to easily identify precincts that have met high standards of safety, vibrancy, and diversity of entertainment and activities.”

York, Clarence and Kent St precinct in Sydney’s CBD, Church St in Parramatta, Marrickville and Illawarra roads in Marrickville, and Lakemba’s Haldon St are all set to be assessed for Purple Flag status ahead of the trial.

Destinations will be assessed in multiple areas including public transport access, adequate street lighting and entertainment.

24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues said he hopes Purple Flag will become a recognisable tick of approval for going-out districts.

“We have so many great night-time districts in Sydney and Purple Flag will promote many of the fantastic things they offer,” Rodrigues said.

“The pilot program is a key deliverable from our 24-Hour Economy strategy and will further enhance the revitalisation of Sydney’s nightlife.”