Sydney To Introduce New Regulations To Bring Back The City's Nightlife

Arts Minister John Graham announced these changes, stating, “The old NSW sport of moving in next to a music venue and complaining until it gets shut down is now history.”

Starting July 1, the new reforms will prioritize the first occupants of a given premises when handling noise complaints.

Additionally, the number of people required to file a statutory complaint will increase from three to five, and they must come from different households or businesses. Complainants will also need to prove they attempted to resolve the issue beforehand.

Minister for Gaming David Harris emphasized the balance between community needs and the enjoyment of patrons, saying, “These reforms recognize that if people move next door to a licensed premises, they should expect a certain level of noise will come from the operation of the venue.”

The responsibility for managing noise complaints will now rest solely with Liquor & Gaming NSW, simplifying the process. Alongside these changes, 21 venues will receive up to $100,000 each for soundproofing and sound management, while 56 more will get grants up to $80,000 for equipment, programming, and marketing for live gigs.

With 795 venues currently offering live music, the government’s efforts aim to rebuild Sydney’s nightlife “bit by bit” This comes after a challenging year for the local music scene, which suffered the blow of festival cancellations like Groovin the Moo and Splendour in the Grass.