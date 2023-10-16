The Project

Sydney Tenant Outraged After Landlord Demanded $1000 To Repair Tiny Scratch On Floorboard

A Sydney renter has been left outraged after their landlord asked them to pay $1000 to repair an "almost invisible" scratch on a floorboard.

Taking to social media, the renter asked, "Just want to ask if it sounds ridiculous to you that my landlord wants to charge $1000 for a minimal scratch on a panel of a timber floor?"

"Her plan is to remove and redo the whole flooring because I've unintentionally made a scratch on a panel. I repeat, a minimal, almost invisible scratch on one of the panels."

"Does that make sense to you?" The renter revealed that she would be taking the matter to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT).

Many thought that it sounded like the landlord wanted to get completely new flooring.

"Yeah it sounds like the landlord is trying to get them to pay for new floors," one person wrote.

"If it's careless damage the tenant could be up for paying … but $1k seems excessive if it's not a large scratch," another said.

Others said that it looked like reasonable wear and tear.

"The real estate agent came back to us and told us they had a heavy discussion with the owner and the owner decided to lower the charge to $500," the renter said.

"I hope she spends that $500 well because if I wasn't with my partner, I would've gone to court."

