Sydney Tenant Admits To Paying No Rent After Sub-Letting To Other Tenants

Is subletting sub-par or straight-up illegal? An anonymous tenant experienced a pile of flak online yesterday after confessing to paying zero rent by subletting to housemates.

Certain behaviours in share house living are undesirable and flat-out annoying, like not replacing the toilet roll after using the last of the toilet paper, using the last of your housemate's milk or never taking the rubbish out but is par for the course of communal living.

But are certain behaviours and actions in share house living that are unforgivable?

Like using all the hot water constantly, canoodling with your partner in communal spaces, or worse, subletting to cover your own costs.

After a pile-on of comments online yesterday, so extensive that comments had to be turned off, a Facebook post submitted by an anonymous tenant yesterday to an inner-west house share group made big waves.

According to abc.net.au, the poster described themselves as the "head tenant", (AKA the biggest bedroom, of a five-bedroom house, probably with an ensuite), confessed they were paying zero rent because their four housemates were splitting the entire cost of the property.

The poster's fellow housemates had zero idea that they had not been paying rent for two years.

"The issue is I have not been very transparent about the relative rental contributions, and my rent is actually entirely covered by them."

Commenters lashed out, saying, "I hope they find out and they move out, leaving you to cover a huge rent by yourself. You deserve that and much more," Sophie Roger said.

Others said they had found themselves in similar situations.

"This has been the norm for every sharehouse I've been in. I had rent slowly reduced over time when the guilt set in, that's about it," Dom Genn said.

While many questioned the legality of the actions, NSW Tenants' Union CEO Leo Ross said there was actually nothing illegal about it.

In NSW, the standard tenancy agreement states a tenant may sublet the premises with the landlord's written permission and any refusal to allow this must not be unreasonable.

While it may be legal, it goes against the ethos of communal living, coupled with the fact that we are amid a cost of living and rental crisis; it's what I describe as an absolute dog act worthy of rental purgatory.

And, I mean no windows, no air con and a neighbour who loves blaring psytrance all through the night purgatory.

