The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

It’s Taylor Swift week in Sydney, and to mark the occasion, local artist Scott Marsh has paid tribute to the singer with a mural that has left some Sydneysiders confused.

In the suburb of Surry Hills, passersby can see the painted tribute on Crown Street and, if you’re that way inclined, complain about it on social media.

The mural is proving that “haters gonna hate” is much more than just a catchy lyric, with a barrage of people letting their thoughts be known.

“What a terrible mural! I am trying my best to not hate on all things Tay Tay, but this just takes the proverbial!” said one comment.

“The chin and nose! I thought it was Trump!” added another, who clearly had not seen a picture of Donald Trump before.

Someone else commented, “Oh dear, it looks like a #mafsau wife”.

If you walked down the aisle to meet your new wife, Taylor Swift, you may be on the greatest television show of all time.

The mural did have its fans and defenders, with many saying how shocked they were at all the painting garnered.

Personally, I don’t mind it, but I am in my Lovers Era and just feeling positive about everything.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Sydney by Simon (@sydney_explained)

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection
NEXT STORY

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

The political fight following the arrival of dozens of asylum seekers in northern WA is heating up, so as the border wars reignite will this time be different?
Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

Darts champ Darren Webster has accused his opponent Ron Meulenkamp of intentionally farting to throw him off his game.
Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

Kylie Minogue has revealed Gogglebox is her "favourite comfort TV show", shouting out both the Australian and British iterations during an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast.
P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

Beloved popstar P!nk has shared a heartwarming encounter with six-year-old Brisbane girl Lillian Harris, meeting the young fan and her mum before her sold-out show at Suncorp Stadium.
Hugh Grant Steals The Show At The BAFTAs With Hilarious Oompa Loompa Speech

Hugh Grant Steals The Show At The BAFTAs With Hilarious Oompa Loompa Speech

Hugh Grant stole the show at the Baftas as he channelled his Oompa Loompa character as he presented the 2024 BAFTA for Best Director.