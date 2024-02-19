Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

In the suburb of Surry Hills, passersby can see the painted tribute on Crown Street and, if you’re that way inclined, complain about it on social media.

The mural is proving that “haters gonna hate” is much more than just a catchy lyric, with a barrage of people letting their thoughts be known.

“What a terrible mural! I am trying my best to not hate on all things Tay Tay, but this just takes the proverbial!” said one comment.

“The chin and nose! I thought it was Trump!” added another, who clearly had not seen a picture of Donald Trump before.

Someone else commented, “Oh dear, it looks like a #mafsau wife”.

If you walked down the aisle to meet your new wife, Taylor Swift, you may be on the greatest television show of all time.

The mural did have its fans and defenders, with many saying how shocked they were at all the painting garnered.

Personally, I don’t mind it, but I am in my Lovers Era and just feeling positive about everything.