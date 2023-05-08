Sydney Swans Coach Confused After Collingwood Fans Boo Buddy Franklin

"Charlie (Gardiner, head of footy) and I actually didn't know, we were on the bench, and we don't sit back and sit there like a spectator, and didn't understand it," Longmire said.

"Why would they boo him? Why would you boo him?

"(You'd) probably celebrate a 36-year-old, wouldn't you, who's been a champion of the game? Why would you? It's been 10 years since we've played Collingwood here; why would you boo one of the champions of the game? It doesn't make sense to me."

It was the first time the Swans had returned to the MCG to face the Magpies since Adam Goodes was racially abused in round 9 in 2013.

Magpies coach Crag McRae said he was not a fan of booing, and it wasn't something that he did.

"I've said this before; I'm not a boo-er; we don't boo at home. You pay your money; you do whatever you want. I must admit I didn't hear it, I had my headset on, but we just don't boo," he said.

"You always prepare for players at their best, and Buddy (Franklin) is one of the most-targeted players in their team.

"If you're not on your game, he's going to get a lot of opportunities to display the great strengths that he has."

The Swans were left lamenting a succession of bad goal-kicking misses on Sunday as they went down to the Magpies by 29 points - 11.11 (77) to 6.12 (48)

With AAP.