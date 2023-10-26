The Project

Sydney School Bans Same-Sex Couples From Attending Formal

Students from an all-girls catholic school in Sydney have launched an online petition after being told they could not attend their formal with a same-sex partner.

The change.org petition, launched by St Ursula's College student Abbie Frankland, alleges the school has a policy forbidding same-sex couples from attending the formal together and discriminates against LGBTQ students. 

Frankland writes, “This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion.”

The petition, titled Allow Same-Sex Couples at St. Ursula's School Formal, goes on to say, “In Australia, 61.6% of people voted 'Yes' in a national survey on marriage equality (Australian Bureau of Statistics), showing widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights across the country.” 

“Yet, despite this clear public sentiment towards inclusivity and acceptance, schools like St Ursula’s continue to uphold discriminatory policies.”

Frankland writes that it’s time for the school to “align itself with these values by allowing all students - regardless of their sexual orientation - to bring their chosen partner to the school formal.”

At the time of writing, the petition has over 2,000 signatures. 

