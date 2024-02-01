Sydney Restaurant Praised For Offering Free Meals To Struggling Aussies

Placed on a whiteboard alongside six receipts, the sign read, “Please take one if [you’re] in need!! Already paid for [by] our beautiful customers”.

The receipts had various orders to claim to the value of about $10 to $12.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, owner Aleeya Hamidan explained that she had thought of the kind gesture after she learned how many people in the community are struggling to afford food.

"Prices are going up in rent, and there are a lot of large families that live here as well. They don't have much spare money to go out and eat with their kids after school," she said.

"One man came in a few weeks ago and took one of the free meals, but the following week when he did have money, he purchased one for someone else," she added.

"We just didn't want it to be intimidating for people who can't afford our products. It was just something we started doing for a little but have now continued to do. We've had such amazing feedback on it."