Sydney Restaurant Divides Foodies After Charging $10 for “Fancy Jatz” Crackers

The canapé has received criticism for its outlandish nature and exorbitant price tag, with many mocking the dish and one Reddit user asking, “is this peak Sydney?”

One commenter even pointed out that the cracker dish cost $8 during dinner hours while the cost leapt to $10 during the lunch period.

Kiln head chef Mitch Orr shared the recipe for the dish and included the steps to prepare the “Fancy Jatz”.

“The recipe involves smoking the butter over iron bark wood chips, whipping it with white soy sauce and mirin, then seasoning with Murray River pink sea salt.”

And then adding that to two biscuits that cost $3.50 for an entire box. Ok, I added that part.

But for my cynicism, there are plenty absolutely raving about the restaurant's new addition to the menu, and one Reddit user reminded us all, “What doesn’t cost $10 these days?”

I dunno. A car? But yeah, I get your point. It’s the dining experience too. Kiln is one of the most popular dining establishments in Sydney. Hell, they could probably charge $12 for some crackers.